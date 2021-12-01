Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the interstate.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate, and lane closures will be periodically utilized December 1-31, excluding the Christmas holiday December 23 through December 27 and the New Year holiday December 31 through January 3, 2022. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. during overnight hours, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).