An unsuccessful attempt was made early Thursday to break into the automated teller machine at the Farmers Bank & Trust branch in Blevins.
The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched at 2:58 a.m. They were advised that two people were actively attempting to break into the ATM at the bank.
Upon arrival, deputies talked to a witness who said that he saw the shadow of someone hooking up what he thought was a chain from the truck to the ATM. The suspects tried to pull the ATM open with a pick-up and chain.
CLICK HERE to watch a video of the attempted theft, as recorded by Farmers Bank cameras.
Deputies discovered a silver-colored 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the ATM. Tow hooks connected to a chain were wedged into the vault door of the ATM in an attempt to remove the vault door.
The chain was evidently ripped from the vehicle when the would-be thieves tried to remove the vault door.
The truck had earlier been reported stolen in Hope.
Damage to the ATM was estimated at approximately $70,000.
The thieves got no money.
A similar, unsuccessful attempt was made to steal money from the Farmers Bank ATM in Stamps on the night of Tuesday, August 3.