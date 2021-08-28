ATM

Thieves attempt to steal money from an ATM in Blevins.

 Hempstead County Sheriff's Office

An unsuccessful attempt was made early Thursday to break into the automated teller machine at the Farmers Bank & Trust branch in Blevins.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched at 2:58 a.m. They were advised that two people were actively attempting to break into the ATM at the bank.

Upon arrival, deputies talked to a witness who said that he saw the shadow of someone hooking up what he thought was a chain from the truck to the ATM. The suspects tried to pull the ATM open with a pick-up and chain.

CLICK HERE to watch a video of the attempted theft, as recorded by Farmers Bank cameras.

Deputies discovered a silver-colored 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the ATM. Tow hooks connected to a chain were wedged into the vault door of the ATM in an attempt to remove the vault door.

The chain was evidently ripped from the vehicle when the would-be thieves tried to remove the vault door.

The truck had earlier been reported stolen in Hope.

Damage to the ATM was estimated at approximately $70,000.

The thieves got no money.

A similar, unsuccessful attempt was made to steal money from the Farmers Bank ATM in Stamps on the night of Tuesday, August 3.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0