Powerball

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

21-25-32-63-67, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($72 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $277 million ($189.2 million cash).

