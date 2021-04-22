There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($72 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $277 million ($189.2 million cash).