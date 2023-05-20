The Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) Auxiliary donated $1.4 million to ACH to support programs and research initiatives for the hospital.
This marks the 13th consecutive year the ACH Auxiliary has raised more than $1 million in support of the hospital’s mission.
"This is a big day for the hospital auxiliary because this gift is a testament to the power of unity and compassion within our community,” said Angie Johnson, 2023 ACH Auxiliary president. “Every dollar raised represents a commitment to the health
and well-being of our patients. We are so grateful for our dedicated supporters, volunteers and donors who have come together to uplift Arkansas Children’s Hospital.”
Founded in 1967, the ACH Auxiliary is a volunteer 501(c)(3) organization with more than 450 members. To support patients and families, the Auxiliary undertakes five major projects each year including a la Carte, Holiday Card Project, Miracle Ball, Race for a Healthier Tomorrow and the ACHiever program. Auxiliary volunteers also manage the Playaway Gift Shop in the ACH lobby.