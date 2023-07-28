A federal lawsuit against a wealth-building company accused of being a pyramid scheme targeting Black people settled last week, with Arkansas receiving $450,000, Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office announced Wednesday.
Griffin’s predecessor, Leslie Rutledge, and the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in June 2021 against Blessings in No Time, a Texas-based company that claimed to be a “a safe, lucrative, and legal moneymaking membership program” and promised participants up to 800% in investment returns, according to court documents.
In reality, the company created a “chain referral scheme” that “caused thousands of consumers tens of millions of dollars in losses,” including “at least hundreds of Arkansan consumers,” the complaint states.
The defendants violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the federal Consumer Review Fairness Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act, according to the settlement.
Defendants LaShonda and Marlon Moore, the owners of Blessings in No Time, neither confirmed nor denied the allegations against them, except as specifically stated in the settlement agreement, according to court documents.
The settlement defines a multi-level marketing program, colloquially known as a pyramid scheme, as “any plan or program in which a participant has the right to (1) recruit others into the program or have others placed in the participant’s downline and (2) receive payment or other compensation that is based… upon purchases, sales, or any other activities of the participants downline other than participants directly below them.”
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker’s decision permanently enjoins Blessings in No Time and the Moores from directly or indirectly claiming “that a participant can reasonably expect to earn” any amount of money from the company without providing “competent and reliable evidence sufficient to substantiate that the representation is true.”
The Moores started the company in August 2020, while the COVID-19 pandemic was creating financial hardship for many Americans, and initially required all members to be “of African-American descent, absolutely no exceptions” before eliminating this requirement in November 2020, according to the complaint.
They stated in several videos that no participant would pay more money than they would receive and that anyone who left the program would receive a refund, but participants did in fact lose money and did not receive refunds upon leaving, the complaint states.
The settlement orders the defendants to never again participate in any pyramid scheme or multi-level marketing program. The Moores must also disclose all their future business activities to the Federal Trade Commission and the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.
“I hope this outcome serves as a warning that scams like this do not pay off — for the scammer or the victim — and justice awaits those who prey on the needy,” Griffin said in a statement Wednesday.
Texas also filed a complaint in June 2021 against Blessings in No Time and the Moores. The Texas Office of the Attorney General also announced Wednesday that the suit had settled, with the state receiving $10.76 million, and the defendants had also been enjoined.
