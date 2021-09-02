Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

10-20-29-48-51, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $367 million ($265.4 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $323 million ($239.9 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you