There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-20-29-48-51, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $367 million ($265.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $323 million ($239.9 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.