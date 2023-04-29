A regional manhunt is under way for a Cleveland, TX man suspected of killing a family of five.
Francisco Oropeza, 38, is believed to have shot and killed four adults and a child late Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland.
Cleveland is a city on U.S. 59 in San Jacinto County, Texas, about an hour’s drive north of Houston.
Sheriff Greg Capers said an extensive manhunt for Oropeza has not yielded his location. Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous. People should not approach him or attempt to apprehend him. Contact local law enforcement.
Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to an harassment complaint. While enroute, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatched location. Deputies arrived at the residence and located four adult victims deceased in a residence and three others from multiple gunshot wounds. A child died at a hospital later.
Allegiance Mobile Health arrived and requested an air medical helicopter to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma center.
The deceased were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.
Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and cleared several properties adjacent to the crime scene and determined that the shooter had fled the scene.
Two other people inside the residence were evaluated on scene and released.
Authorities believe Oropeza is no longer in the Cleveland area.
Press reports said that the shooting happened after Oropeza fired an AR-15 style gun outside his residence on Friday night, and was asked to stop by one of his neighbors. Oropeza later invaded the victims’ home and shot them.