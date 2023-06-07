TEXARKANA -- A former high school student accused of killing his parents and two siblings last month made his first public court appearance Monday since being charged with two counts of capital murder in Bowie County, TX.
At a hearing for Cesar Olalde in downtown Texarkana, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell outlined the charges listed in an information charging the 18-year-old with capital murder of multiple persons during a single criminal episode and capital murder involving the intentional killing of a person under 10 years of age.
Tidwell asked Olalde’s lawyer, Jeff Harrelson of Texarkana, and First District Attorney Kelley Crisp to begin lining up mental health experts if they expect such opinions may be needed.
In order for a defendant to be deemed competent to stand trial, they must be able to understand the proceedings, the criminality of the conduct with which they are charged and be able to assist their lawyer in preparing a defense.
