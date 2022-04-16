South Arkansas communities were among those receiving part of $4,753,478 in Community Development Block Grants from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).
The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, part of Arkansas’ $18.86 million 2021 formula grant allocation, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects.
These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.
An additional $2,424,095 was awarded to nine cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in local government-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The 21 General Assistance projects include:
Arkansas City, Desha County, Arkansas City Waste Treatment Pond Improvements, $300,000
Ashdown, Little River County, Ashdown Drainage Project, $299,530
McGehee, Desha County, McGehee Water/Wastewater System Rehab, $299,954
Murfreesboro, Pike County, Murfreesboro Drainage Improvement Project, $300,000
Stephens, Ouachita County, Stephens Water Meter Project, $181,043
Tollette, Howard County, Tollette Wastewater Project, $299,996
Wilmot, Ashley County, Wilmot Water/Wastewater Improvement Project, $299,954
Wilton, Little River County, Wilton Water/Wastewater Improvement Project, $283,268
The nine CDBG-CV projects included:
Camden, Ouachita County, Camden Community Center Project, $299,057
Crossett, Ashley County, Crossett Youth Center Project, $300,000