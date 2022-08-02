A pedestrian was killed near the entrance to Oaklawn Park about 1:09 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a Mack truck.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the 2015 model truck was turning south from a parking lot onto Central Avenue near Oaklawn Avenue.
The pedestrian, Donald Ray Thompson, 64, of Hot Springs, was walking north on the sidewalk as the truck was entering the roadway. The front bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
Thompson died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was cloudy but the road was dry.
An officer of the Hot Springs Police Department investigated the death.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.