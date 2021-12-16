There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-20-40-42-59, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Maryland.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $353 million ($256 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $160 million ($115.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.