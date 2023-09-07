There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-14-20-23-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $500 million ($242.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-43-50-51-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $122 million ($58.7 million cash).