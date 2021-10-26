There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-27-29-44-58, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($71.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-14-26-29-66, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.9 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.