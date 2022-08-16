South Arkansas communities will receive part of the $54.4 million in loans and grants recently authorized by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission.
Among the grants are the following:
The City of Monticello, Drew County, received a $2,136,616 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace and relocate the existing water mains. The water customer base for this project is 4,044.
The City of Eudora, Chicot County, received a $100,000 loan from the Water Development Fund to make emergency repairs to the well pumping station, replace the filter valve actuators, air dryer, and filter valve actuator solenoids. The current customer base for this project is 925.