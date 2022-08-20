There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Iowa.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $116 million ($65.6 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $80 million ($46.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.