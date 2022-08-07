The Bowie County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Private Road 82008 in Hooks, TX, at 1:29 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies arrived to find two victims, one male and one female, shot outside of the home. Both were transported by ambulance.
The man, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, of TexARKana, died as a result of his injuries. The female, 52, also of TexARKana, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
The suspect in this crime has been identified as Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, a Hispanic male approximately 32 years of age. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later wrecked in Sevier County, Arkansas. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, Aguilar robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint. He then fled northbound on U.S. 71 in the stolen vehicle.
