A request for a new permit for one Magnolia retailer was granted December 15 by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The board met December 15. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the postings on the ABC website on December 21, a new permit was granted to Christina Glass, applicant for the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 U.S. 79 South, Magnolia. This was in the "restaurant beer and wine combination" category.
According to the website, no local retailers were cited for violations in December, and none were named to the insufficient funds list.