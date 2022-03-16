Projects in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties will be part of the Thursday, April 7 bid opening by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The Columbia County project is for the overlay of 3.89 miles of County Road 7, which runs north-south to the west of Emerson. The state-aid county job will include an ACHM surface course, cold milling asphalt binder, pavement marking and signage.
The contractor will have 25 working days for the project.
Other South Arkansas projects up for bid:
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY
Overlay and surface 0.87 miles of streets in Fulton and 0.70 miles of streets in Patmos.
Overlay, widen intersections and reconstruct curbs and gutters, sidewalks and storm water drains on 0.413 miles of West 6th Street in Hope.
HEMPSTEAD and PIKE COUNTIES
Overlay 0.42 miles of streets in Antoine and 1.39 miles of streets in Blevins.
MILLER COUNTY
Overlay approximately 2. 1 miles of County Road 64.
NEVADA COUNTY
Overlay and surfacing of 1.19 miles of County Road 51 west from U.S. 371.
OUACHITA COUNTY
Overlay 4.526 miles of U.S. 278 at East Camden from U.S. 79 to the Calhoun County line.