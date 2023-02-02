Delta Solar has announced the commissioning of a 512-kilowatt (kW) solar array for Woodlawn School District in Cleveland County.
The solar energy system is designed to offset over 80 percent of the district’s current electricity demand, resulting in an anticipated savings of approximately $1.5 million over the life of the system.
Members of the Delta Solar team recently joined school and community leaders at a school board meeting on campus to celebrate the system’s completion.
“Our school board members took a thorough look at Delta Solar’s proposed project and saw the tremendous value it could provide our district,” said Dr. Kevin Hancock, superintendent, Woodlawn School District. “I am particularly excited about the learning opportunities our solar energy system will bring our students as they think about career opportunities down the road.”
“Delta Solar is proud to partner with Woodlawn School District on a world-class solar array that will provide significant savings for the district and educational opportunities for students,” said Douglas Hutchings, Ph.D., CEO, Delta Solar. “This project aligns with our mission and values of education and delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients, with a focus on rural communities. We believe it is valuable to expose young people to cutting-edge industries, like Arkansas’ fast-growing solar sector. I often say we are an educational organization that also designs and builds solar arrays, so being able to collaborate with Woodlawn Schools is a source of pride for us.”
Woodlawn School District’s solar array of 1,280 panels is designed to produce 763,600 kilowatt -hours (kWh) annually, offsetting more than 80 percent of the district’s current electricity usage. The amount of clean energy generated each year compared to conventional utilities would be equivalent to taking 85 passenger cars off the road per year and growing over 300,000 tree seedlings for 10 years.
Woodlawn School District provides quality education to more than 570 students and employment for roughly 80 faculty and staff members.
