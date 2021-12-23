Richard Harley, 33, of Fouke was found dead in his cell about 8:45 a.m. Thursday at the Miller County Detention Center in TexARKana.
Jail staff conducting cell checks found Harley hanged inside his cell which he occupied alone. Detention staff immediately notified Life Net EMS and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Deputies, detectives, and EMS personnel began CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving Harley. Harley was pronounced deceased at 10:09 a.m. by the Miller County Coroner.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be leading the investigation. Harley’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.