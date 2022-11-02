There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-9-15-16-17, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
There were six Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Georgia, New York (2), Ohio and Virginia. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Texas.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $119 million ($59.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + Megaplier winners $1,500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.