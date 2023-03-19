A freeze warning in in effect for South Arkansas and North Louisiana until 9 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The public should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Monday is the first day of spring, which officially begins at 4:24 p.m.