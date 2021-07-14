A Nashville woman was struck and killed about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday as she walked along U.S. 371 East in Nashville.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Shardae Golston, 33, was in the northbound lane when she was struck by a 2017 model Ford Focus that was traveling north on the roadway.
Golston died at the scene. The Ford’s driver was not hurt and was not named in the ASP report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Joshua Broughton investigated the fatality for the Arkansas State Police.