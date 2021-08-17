An inmate from Miller County was found dead Monday morning inside his cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, the victim of an apparent suicide.
Staff observed Robert Lee Henderson, 41, hanging in a locked single-man cell. Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse. Henderson was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Arkansas Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.
Henderson was a white male serving a 132-year sentence from Miller County. He was found guilty after a two-day trial in August 2011 involving rape and sexual indecency with children.