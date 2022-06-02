There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-41-56-57-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $184 million ($109.3 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-15-41-63-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $189 million ($109.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.