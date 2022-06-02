Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

11-41-56-57-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $184 million ($109.3 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-15-41-63-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $189 million ($109.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you