NEW BOSTON, TX -- Six men and six women have been selected to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child in October 2020.
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder in the October 9, 2020, death of Regan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was found dead in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The state is seeking the death penalty for Parker in Hancock’s death. The only other punishment Parker could receive if convicted of capital murder is life without the possibility of parole.
In addition to the 12 jurors tapped to decide the case, two alternates, one male and one female, have been chosen in the event that unforeseen circumstances require a substitution. The lengthy process of jury selection began in July when hundreds of Bowie County citizens reported to the New Boston High School auditorium to determine if they were qualified to serve.
Potential jurors were given a date and time to report for individual questioning by the state and defense at the courthouse in New Boston beginning Aug. 1 with 202nd District Judge John Tidwell presiding.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.