Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

5-9-11-16-66, Powerball 7 Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $90 million ($51 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $116 million ($65.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

