There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-9-11-16-66, Powerball 7 Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $90 million ($51 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $116 million ($65.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.