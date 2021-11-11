The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced the award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2021.
South Arkansas grant recipients by county:
Clark County
Arkadelphia, miscellaneous projects, $119,000.
Centerpoint School District, Centerpoint Trail Project No. 1, $200,000.
Junction City, West Beech Street sidewalks, $121,000.
Clark County, multi-use path, $500,000.
Desha County
Arkansas Department of Parks, Tourism and Heritage, Delta Heritage Trail State Park Phase 9, Snow Lake to Mozart, $500,000.
Arkansas Department of Parks, Tourism and Heritage, Delta Heritage Trail State Park, development of speed humps from Bunge Access to Arkansas City, $140,000.
Arkansas City, J.B. Payne Memorial Park Trail improvements, $98,000.
Howard County
Nashville, Main Street sidewalks Phase 5, $120,000.
Ouachita County
Camden, Madison Avenue sidewalks, $200,000.
Sevier County
Horatio, Main Street sidewalk improvements, $118,000.
The TAP provides funding for programs and projects defined as “transportation alternatives” for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation. It was authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It is a reimbursement-type grant program that provides for an 80 percent federal share and a 20 percent local match from eligible applicants.
Under the TAP program, eligible projects can include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities that include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.
The RTP is funded through a portion of TAP funds set aside specifically for recreational trails. These funds are eligible for maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, and construction of new trails.
In accordance with Federal guidelines, the funding allocated for these programs cannot be utilized for highway construction.
For 2021, a total of 89 TAP applications ($27.6 million) were received and 47 projects were awarded for $10.3 million. A total of 48 RTP applications ($11 million) were received and 12 RTP projects were awarded for $1.2 million.