The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently accepted one South Arkansas project bid but rejected another.
Redstone Construction Group of Little Rock was the successful low bidder for a state aid job to overlay Hempstead County Road 2. The bid was $592,250.36. R.K. Hall LLC of Paris, TX, bid $757,754.79.
Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. of Pine Bluff was the only bidder for federal aid work to resurface sections of Arkansas highways 133 and 169 in the Crossett area. The bid of $2,213,667.36 was rejected.