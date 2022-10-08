There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in California. Threre was a Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $445 million ($226 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
26-30-33-37-62, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $378 million ($198.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.