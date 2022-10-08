Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.

There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in California. Threre was a Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Texas.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $445 million ($226 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

26-30-33-37-62, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $378 million ($198.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

