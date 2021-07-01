There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
24-29-50-65-66, Powerball 14, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold, worth $400.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $101 million ($71.3 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-38-50-52-69, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $72 million ($50.2 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).