There was one grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery, following a $106 million ticket sold Tuesday in Minnesota.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 5x.
There was one winner of $20 million in Tennessee. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Iowa.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.9 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
14-16-41-63-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $325 million ($201.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.