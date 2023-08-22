The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has placed Bowie County on its list of non-compliant jails following an inspection triggered by the escapes of two men in July who were on the loose for more than six hours before their absence was discovered.
Bowie County was added Friday to the list of non-compliant lockups in the Lone Star State as the result of an inspection conducted Aug. 3, records show.
Inmates Wade Burton Land, 39, and J.C. Lee Kirby, 38, allegedly escaped from the lockup on the fourth floor of the Bi-State Justice Center at around 3 a.m. July 7 dressed in street clothes, according to earlier reports from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, jail staff were unaware that Land and Kirby had breached the facility until 9:15 a.m. that morning, almost six-and-a-half hours after video surveillance recorded them walking out of the Bi-State in downtown Texarkana.
The state commission faulted jail employees for failing to conduct state mandated hourly face-to-face checks with all inmates. Staff are required to make face-to-face contact every 30 minutes in areas holding inmates who “are known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill or who have exhibited bizarre behavior,” according to TCJS.
According to a notice of non-compliance issued to Bowie County by the commission, video footage reviewed by state inspectors revealed that while “rounds were conducted as mandated by minimum jail standards, face-to-face observations were not conducted.”
In other words, jail staff walked the halls of the facility as required but neglected to make sure inmates were in their cells via the required face-to-face observation. Bowie County will be removed from the state’s list of non-compliant jails once TCJS has completed another inspection and determined the jail is operating according to state standards.
Land, who was being held in the jail on an escape charge from a previous breakout in March 2022 that ended with another inmate being killed by police, was arrested July 17 in Austin. Kirby remains a fugitive.
Kirby’s daughter, Makaylee Blackmon, 22, was arrested and charged for helping the men with their escape. Blackmon provided Kirby with clothing and a car, according to a probable cause affidavit. According to court records, she received probation for hindering apprehension and drug possession at a hearing Monday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.
