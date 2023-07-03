Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-26-31-38-61, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $546 million ($282 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

13-22-47-51-55, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($205 million cash).

