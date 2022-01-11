The first of 1.5 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available for free to Arkansans should be delivered soon.
The Arkansas Department of Health has received the first shipment of 211,000 at-home testing kits and the process of delivering those to the respective distribution locations will begin shortly.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the cost of these tests is around $10 million and will be covered by existing funds available in the COVID response budget. The tests will be available at public local libraries, public health units, and other locations.
The National Guard will be assisting in the delivery of these at-home tests.