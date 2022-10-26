Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $64 million ($31 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

18-23-35-45-54, Powerball 16, Power Play 4x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $700 million ($335.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you