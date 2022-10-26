There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $64 million ($31 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball 16, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $700 million ($335.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.