Catfish man

Ronnie O’Keefe was known statewide for his catfish restaurant, The Fish Net, in Caddo Valley.

 Courtesy photo/Arkadelphia Life

The owner of a staple Caddo Valley eatery, The Fish Net, was killed Thursday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident.

Ronald Joe “Ronnie” O’Keefe, 72, died at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Small Dike Road in Hot Spring County.

According to a fatal crash summary filed by the Arkansas State Police, O’Keefe was traveling northbound in a 2021 Toyota and crossed the southbound lane, then re-entered the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle “rolled several times” before coming to a final rest in the southbound lane, ejecting O’Keefe from the vehicle in the process.

CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
4
0

Recommended for you