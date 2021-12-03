The owner of a staple Caddo Valley eatery, The Fish Net, was killed Thursday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident.
Ronald Joe “Ronnie” O’Keefe, 72, died at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Small Dike Road in Hot Spring County.
According to a fatal crash summary filed by the Arkansas State Police, O’Keefe was traveling northbound in a 2021 Toyota and crossed the southbound lane, then re-entered the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle “rolled several times” before coming to a final rest in the southbound lane, ejecting O’Keefe from the vehicle in the process.
