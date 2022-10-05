Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Louisiana and New Jersey.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $410 million ($213.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-16-22-55-63, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

