There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Louisiana and New Jersey.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $410 million ($213.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-16-22-55-63, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.