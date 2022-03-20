There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-9-18-48-52, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $156 million ($101.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-6-25-40-45, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $39 million ($18.9 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.