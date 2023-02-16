There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
31-32-54-60-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $73 million ($38.5 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-24-35-40-43, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $84 million ($44 million cash).