Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

31-32-54-60-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 4x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $73 million ($38.5 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

23-24-35-40-43, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $84 million ($44 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you