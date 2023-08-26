A young Lake Village driver was killed about 6:36 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 82 in Chicot County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javier Mondragon, 18, was driving a 2000 model Ford Ranger east on U.S. 82 at Bill Young Road, west of Lake Village.
Mondragon’s vehicle crossed the center line and entered the westbound ditch. The driver overcorrected and re-entered the highway, crossing both lanes of traffic and entering the eastbound road ditch. The truck overturned several times and Mondragon was ejected. He died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper James R. Reed investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; accident location; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.