Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Arkansas Blog, “Sweet, Sweet Connie” Hamzy, 66, of Little Rock, made famous in the song “We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad, has died at the age of 66. … NWS Little Rock, Sweltering conditions today with heat index values approaching 105-110 statewide. … KATV, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services is mourning the death of 9-year veteran Cory Collins from COVID-19. … Fox16 News, Two shot during early Sunday morning gathering in Cleburne County. … TalkBusinessArkansas, While COVID-19 has impacted tourism and travel as well as business expansion, Arkansas is pushing forward to remain open and ready for business. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Investigators get info from iCloud account of Gravette man in U.S. Capitol riot.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Biden administration activates Civil Reserve Air Fleet, calling on U.S. commercial and charter carriers to transport Afghan evacuees to other locations – they won’t fly into Afghanistan. … BBC News, Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl on U.S. evacuation plane. … Tom Cotton, President Biden needs to commit to getting every American out from behind Taliban lines. … CNN Breaking News, Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall along Rhode Island coast with winds of 60 mph. … Multiple sources, Conservative radio host Phil Valentine, initially a COVID-19 vaccine downplayer, dies from the virus. … Mother Jones, Donald Trump encourages people at his rally to get vaccinated – they booed him. … Austin Kellerman, Nexstar acquires The Hill, a leading political digital media platform, for $130 million. … Multiple sources, Middle Tennessee flooding kills 10 people, dozens missing. … Multiple sources, Don Everly, last survivor of The Everly Brothers, dies at age of 84. … Rachel Palermo, Vice President Harris arrives in Singapore. … Brian MD, “Facebook is funny because all of the people who cheated off me in high school biology are now lecturing me on vaccine science.”