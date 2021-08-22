Twitter

Arkansas Blog, “Sweet, Sweet Connie” Hamzy, 66, of Little Rock, made famous in the song “We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad, has died at the age of 66. … NWS Little Rock, Sweltering conditions today with heat index values approaching 105-110 statewide. … KATV, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services is mourning the death of 9-year veteran Cory Collins from COVID-19. … Fox16 News, Two shot during early Sunday morning gathering in Cleburne County. … TalkBusinessArkansas, While COVID-19 has impacted tourism and travel as well as business expansion, Arkansas is pushing forward to remain open and ready for business. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Investigators get info from iCloud account of Gravette man in U.S. Capitol riot.

National/International:

Multiple sources, Biden administration activates Civil Reserve Air Fleet, calling on U.S. commercial and charter carriers to transport Afghan evacuees to other locations – they won’t fly into Afghanistan. … BBC News, Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl on U.S. evacuation plane. … Tom Cotton, President Biden needs to commit to getting every American out from behind Taliban lines. … CNN Breaking News, Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall along Rhode Island coast with winds of 60 mph. … Multiple sources, Conservative radio host Phil Valentine, initially a COVID-19 vaccine downplayer, dies from the virus. … Mother Jones, Donald Trump encourages people at his rally to get vaccinated – they booed him. … Austin Kellerman, Nexstar acquires The Hill, a leading political digital media platform, for $130 million. … Multiple sources, Middle Tennessee flooding kills 10 people, dozens missing. … Multiple sources, Don Everly, last survivor of The Everly Brothers, dies at age of 84. … Rachel Palermo, Vice President Harris arrives in Singapore. … Brian MD, “Facebook is funny because all of the people who cheated off me in high school biology are now lecturing me on vaccine science.”

