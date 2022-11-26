There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $305 million ($152.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-2-31-39-66, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $48 million ($24.4 million cash value).