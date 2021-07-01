The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Independence Day Holiday.
Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.
Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to increase nearly 40% compared to last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 43.6 million Americans will travel by automobile over the holiday weekend.
The largest obstacle travelers may encounter going east is that the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge between West Memphis, AR and Memphis, TN is closed for repairs.
If driving to northeast Arkansas, motorists may experience delays through the Interstate 40 work zone near West Memphis and the Interstate 555 work zone near Jonesboro.
Travelers going through southwest Arkansas will encounter construction zones on Highway 82 in Magnolia and El Dorado, and Highway 167 near Fordyce.
Central Arkansas motorists may drive through work zones if traveling on Highway 67 between Beebe and Searcy.
Highway 425 in Crossett will have 24-hour lane width restriction in southeast Arkansas.
To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. People can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @myARDOT.