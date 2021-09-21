TexARKana Police are investigating a murder that occurred Monday night.
At approximately 8:55 p.m. patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of East 11th and California streets. Within minutes other callers were advising that a person was lying in a yard on East 11th.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a black male victim, later identified as Keith McFadden, 40, of TEXarkana, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. McFadden was attended to by Lifenet but was deceased.
