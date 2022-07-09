A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community.
Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
Lynd was ejected and died at the scene. Obanan was injured and taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center in TEXarkana.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Tyler Gentry investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
The victim was not identified in the ASP report because he was a minor. His name was obtained through social media.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.