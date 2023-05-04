Someone won $2.338 million Saturday night in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s new Arkansas Lotto -- the first jackpot winner from the state’s newest lottery draw game only for Arkansans.
A player purchased a ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app and won by matching the six main numbers: 20, 12, 27, 10, 6 and 21.
“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet Lotto’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”
Lotto is only played and won in Arkansas. Drawings are held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 per play.
LOTTO players must match six main numbers to win the jackpot or match other number combinations with or without the bonus number – to win non-jackpot prizes up to $25,000.
“This game was designed to give Arkansas lottery players an opportunity to win a significant jackpot amount without having to compete with players across the United States,” said Mark Hearn, ASL sales director. “With this jackpot win, we successfully achieved that goal.”
Retailers receive a 1% commission from each winning ticket sold. Jackpocket will receive $23,380 in commission when the winner claims their prize.
The Lotto jackpot for Saturday night is $269,000.