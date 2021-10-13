South Arkansas residents are accustomed to the impact of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico. Later this week, they may experience the remnants of a Pacific Ocean cyclone.
Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time it reaches eastern coast of Mexico. By Thursday morning, Pamela will be a tropical depression that will cross the Rio Grande and head into the Texas Hill Country.
Rain chances will remain in the Four State forecast through the remainder of the work week as Pacific moisture, along with the remnants of Pamela, move across the region in southwest flow ahead of another cool front expected to move through the region on Friday.
The best chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday will remain northwest of a line from Lufkin, TX to TexARKana, with heavy rainfall and some isolated flash flooding possible in these areas. No additional hazards are expected at this time.