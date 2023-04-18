Two people died Monday night in a single-vehicle wreck at 3958 Amity Road near Pearcy in Garland County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Natasha Laliberte, 36, of Pearcy was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang westbound on Amity Road about 8:30 p.m. The car exited the north side of the roadway and rain into a ditch before colliding with a culvert.
The car overturned, struck a tree and overturned one more time before coming to a final rest on the north ditch.
Laliberte and her passenger, James T. Medley, 24, of Hot Springs died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class D. Robbins investigated the wreck.