There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-8-26-30-39, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $112 million ($81.5 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-26-28-38-47, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $264 million ($186.7 million cash).